Neighborhood History

A beginner’s guide to Bill Graham

Photograph by Paige Parsons

By HANNAH BLAZEI

If you look closely at The Fillmore’s sign you will see an apple at the bottom. You also can find apples as a main theme in the Bill Graham mural on Post Street. That is because Graham famously always handed out free apples at his Fillmore shows. It was a unique symbol of his famous hospitality and a staple of The Fillmore experience. To this day, management at The Fillmore have chosen to continue the tradition.

