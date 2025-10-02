Fillmore’s clubhouse is reopening

AFTER YEARS of darkness … the corner spot at Fillmore and Clay is only days away from opening its doors as Palmer’s Tavern. The permits and licenses have been secured, the staff hired, the clubby interior shined and polished. The menu promises high-quality tavern fare, classic cocktails, local craft beers and affordable wines.

So we reported on our front page in August 2013 as Palmer’s was about to debut — for the first time. The same is true now, as Palmer’s is reborn, looking almost exactly the same, after a disastrous plumbing leak. Maestro Sam Fechheimer has re-created Palmer’s in all of its clubby glory, and promises even better food.

Soft openings are happening now, and those familiar doors will open to welcome all in the coming days. Palmer’s is at 2298 Fillmore, at the corner of Clay. Look for the relighted neon sign.

