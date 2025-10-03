Twins bring coffee to Lafayette Park

You’ve heard of food trucks. Native Twins is sporting a mobile coffee cart.

Story & Photographs by CYNTHIA TRAINA

There’s a new stop at the top of Lafayette Park: Native Twins Coffee, a mobile cafe pouring espresso drinks, serving homemade baked goods and offering plenty of neighborhood spirit.

It’s open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and until 5 p.m. on weekends.

Identical twins Jennifer and Ashley Rubin — just seven minutes apart in age — first opened Native Twins Coffee on Divisadero in 2018. They put the business on hold during the pandemic, but have brought it back in a new form: a trailer built in Nashville and hauled across the country to San Francisco.

Why Lafayette Park? “It’s centrally located, with the right clientele,” says Jennifer. “There’s such a community feel here — families, dog owners, neighbors.” They estimate that 80 to 90 percent of their customers arrive with dogs — no surprise since the trailer is parked a short distance from the fenced dog park. The “pup cup” — whipped cream topped with a dog treat — has become a runaway hit.

Twins Jennifer and Ashley Rubin have created a coffee shop at the summit of Lafayette Park.

The sisters source beans from Temple Coffee in Sacramento, known for its smooth, chocolatey medium roasts. Bestsellers include the Vanilla Bean Latte, the Native Latte, with house-made orange-vanilla syrup, and their cold brew. Banana bread, orange olive oil cake and granola — all baked by the twins — fill out the menu.

For Ashley, a cancer survivor in remission and expecting a baby girl in January, the relaunch has a personal dimension. She calls it “a full-circle moment.” The trailer is already booked for community events, including a cancer walk at Crissy Field East Beach on Saturday October 4. They also do monthly pop ups in front of Custom Fit Hayes Valley, where Jennifer is a personal trainer. Their coffee cart is also available for private events.

After getting the necessary city permits and debuting in Lafayette Park in early September, Native Twins has drawn repeat customers and seen lines form on weekends. They launched a loyalty card offering a free drink on the 10th visit.

“We love our customers — it’s been such a good turnout already,” says Jennifer.

