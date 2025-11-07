At new spa, the massage is the message

Saliin Thai Massage & Wellness has created a serene, minimalist space on Sutter Street.

Sutter Street’s first block off Fillmore is having a moment. It’s fully reinvigorated now that Saliin Thai Massage & Wellness spa has opened next door to Michelin-starred 7 Adams restaurant.

Saliin, at 1955 Sutter, provides a range of massage treatments in a serene, minimalist space. On the menu of services are a wide variety of Thai massages, plus sports and couples massages and treatments for mothers to be. There’s a 10 percent discount on weekdays. Open daily until 9 p.m.

Next door, the accolades continue to accumulate for 7 Adams and its five and seven course tasting menus. This month’s San Francisco magazine includes 7 Adams in its “Ultimate Fillmore Neighborhood Guide” and notes: “Be sure to save room for dessert — pastry chef and co-owner Serena Chow Fisher is a genius when it comes to sweets.”

The guide also singles out nearby Copra, at Fillmore & Post, as “one of the city’s most stunning restaurants” and Mattina, at 2232 Bush, which “might be the Fillmore’s best-kept secret.”

Overall, the guide is quite the love letter to the neighborhood. “The city’s most iconic corridor is buzzing again,” it says. “Fillmore is a living entity. Every time we walk the street, we discover something.” Read it all here.

Inside Copra at Fillmore & Post — “one of the city’s most stunning restaurants.”

FILLMORE GLAMS UP: It feels as if San Francisco is getting a refresh, and so is Fillmore Street. The holiday season is coming early to the street, with more than a few new facelifts and fresh looks. On the 2200 block, Veronica Beard, Paige and Athleta all have reopened with glossy redesigns.

And if you’ve strolled by Custom Club (left), at 2225 Fillmore, you’ve likely stopped to admire that super-sized needle and spool of thread in the front window. Inside, it’s all about custom embroidery. You can add your own stitched message or pick from their playful patch bar to add your own touch to their super soft tees, fleece and cashmere pieces. From the team behind Marine Layer, it’s a short-term pop-up through mid-January — part nostalgia, part art project.

HERE TODAY, GONE TOMORROW: Custom Club is not the only new arrival going away soon. A couple of blocks south, at 2029 Fillmore, Rent the Runway Market has popped up, but only through the end of November. They’re not renting, but selling off “pre-loved” designer clothing and handbags — including a Fillmore dress — at discounted prices.

The store is part of the Leap platform, the same retail matchmaker behind Rocksbox at 2208 Fillmore and other concepts that have already come and gone on Fillmore. Leap rents storefronts, then sublets them to brands testing brick-and-mortar life, providing staff, merchandising and marketing help. Think of it as retail dating, minus the commitment. (Fun fact: Fillmore’s own ThirdLove got its start as a Leap shop.)

ALL HAIL: The talk of the street is the return of the more-popular-than-ever Palmers, roaring with life and overflowing with happy diners and drinkers inside and out. It’s still walk-in only at this point, but reservations are coming, and so is brunch. … And here’s a toast to post.script, the diminutive card and gift shop at 2413 California, which is celebrating its sixth anniversary on November 8.

Cynthia Traina is a residential realtor with Vantage Realty. Contact her with news or suggestions at CT@CynthiaTraina.com or @PacificHeightsRealtor.

