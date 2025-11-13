At ex-Safeway, 1,800 new homes

Artist’s rendering of the mixed-use development proposed at Webster and Geary.

FINALLY THERE’S A proposal to replace the shuttered Safeway grocery store on Webster Street — with more than 1,800 new units of housing. Four buildings that could reach a height of 300 feet, or 30 stories, would replace the store and parking lot, according to a preliminary application developer Align Real Estate has submitted to the city’s Planning Department.

MORE from the Chronicle: “It nearly doubles the amount of housing that Align originally considered, thanks to a set of state housing laws passed in recent years that provide developers with additional density in exchange for meeting certain affordability requirements. About 15 percent of the site’s total units would be designated as affordable housing.”

MORE from the SF BizTimes: “The project, which Align plans to construct in phases, will include space for a 20,000-square-foot ground-floor grocery store and 500 underground parking spaces. The proposal includes a mix of mid- and high-rise buildings clustered around a central open space.”

